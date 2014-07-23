(Updates SSAB)
SSAB
The Swedish niche steel-maker posted quarterly earnings just
below market expectations on Wednesday and said it expected
shipment volumes to be roughly unchanged in the third quarter.
SSAB said separately after the close of the Stockholm stock
market on Tuesday its all-share offer for Rautaruukki
had been accepted by owners of about 94.8 percent of shares in
the Finnish company, meaning its purchase could now be
completed.
KONECRANES
The Finnish crane maker reports its second-quarter earnings
at 0600 GMT. Analysts on average expect its adjusted operating
profit to be 22 million euros, up from 17 million a year
earlier.
TELENOR
The Norwegian telecoms firm reported second-quarter earnings
in line with expectations on Wednesday and lifted its full year
EBITDA margin guidance.
SAS
The Scandinavian airline, along with a host of other
carriers, said late on Tuesday it was cancelling flights to Tel
Aviv in Israel after warnings from governmental agencies over
passenger safety amid growing turmoil in Israel and the region.
NORWEGIAN AIR
The Norwegian budget carrier has also suspended flights to
Tel Aviv until further notice.
ASSA ABLOY
The Architecture Billings Index (ABI), an indicator of
activity in the U.S. construction sector, rose in June, the
American Institute of Architects (AIA) said late on Wednesday.
The ABI rose to 53.5 points in the month, up from 52.6 in
May. A score above 50 indicates an increase in billings in the
United States, a key market for the Swedish lock maker.
