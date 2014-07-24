(Adds Getinge, PGS, Rec Solar, Outokumpu, updates Danske Bank)
DANSKE BANK
Denmark's biggest financial institution on Thursday reported
higher than expected quarterly profits and raised its profit
forecast.
REC SOLAR
Solar panel maker REC Solar reported on Thursday a 30
percent rise in second quarter earnings compared to the previous
quarter but said the improvement came primarily on a property
reimbursement and it was struggling to keep down costs.
Newly formed REC Solar, which does not have year ago
figures, said its second quarter earnings before interest,
taxes, depreciation and amortisation rose to $21.1 million from
$16.2 million. The figure included a $7.4 million property tax
reimbursement.
PGS
Norwegian seismic surveyor Petroleum Geo-Services said less
predictable spending by oil majors and low bidding activity in
the offshore market is foreshadowing a weaker market towards the
end of the year.
In the second quarter, its EBITDA totalled $171 million, in
line with its prediction for $170 million, it said on Thursday.
GETINGE
The chairman and biggest shareholder of the medical
technology firm, Carl Bennet, said he firmly believes Getinge
will reach a solution this quarter with the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration over issues concerning the company's quality
management systems, business daily Dagens Industri reported.
Getinge's CEO said this month there would hopefully be
clarity on the firm's discussions with the regulatory body
within one or two months.
OUTOKUMPU
The Finnish stainless steel maker on Thursday reported a
smaller-than-expected underlying loss in the second quarter,
helped by cost-cuts, but forecast a slighty bigger loss for the
third quarter.
NOKIA
The Finnish telecoms gear maker reported a better than
expected quarterly profit margin in its core networks unit due
to cost cuts and said its expectations for full year
profitability have improved.
Second-quarter operating profit for the networks business
fell 14 percent from a year ago to 281 million euros ($378
million), well above the average expectation of 197 million
euros in a Reuters poll.
YIT
The Finnish construction group reported second-quarter
profits roughly in line with expectations but cut its full-year
outlook, citing weakness in main markets Finland and Russia as
well as possible prolongation of the Ukraine crisis.
AMER SPORTS
The Finnish sporting goods maker, due to publish an interim
report at 1000 GMT, is expected to show operating loss in its
seasonally slow second quarter narrowed 6 percent compared to
the same period a year earlier.
