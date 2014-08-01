(Adds Pandora, updates Outotec)
HELSINKI Aug 1 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:
FISKARS
The Finnish garden tool and houseware maker will report its
second-quarter earnings at 0530 GMT.
Analysts estimate the company to report an operating profit
of 17.5 million euros, Reuters data showed.
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms) ($1 = 5.5660 Danish Crowns) ($1 = 0.7465 Euros)
(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)