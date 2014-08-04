UPDATE 1-Tesla recalls 53,000 of its Model S, Model X cars
April 20 Tesla Inc said on Thursday it will recall 53,000 of its Model S and Model X cars globally for a parking brake issue, according to a statement on its website.
HELSINKI, July 31 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:
READSOFT
Hyland Software raises its bid for the Swedish software firm to 55 Swedish crowns per share, Swedish news agency Direkt reports, citing a statement. Hyland and Readsoft were not immediately available for comment.
On July 14 printer maker Lexmark raised an offer made in May for Readsoft to 50 crowns per share, topping a July 7 bid from Hyland.
MILLICOM
The Swedish emerging markets telecoms and media group said on Sunday it had received final regulatory approval for a deal in Colombia to combine its mobile business with the fixed-line business of Empresas Publicas de Medellin (EPM).
The deal, announced a year ago, will give Millicom a foothold in fixed broadband and TV in the country, areas that are important to its growth strategy.
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)
