NOVO NORDISK
Denmark's Novo Nordisk, the world's biggest insulin maker,
reports its second-quarter results at 0530 GMT on Thursday.
The company is expected to report a 0.3 percent decrease in
operating profit to 8.56 billion Danish crowns ($1.53 billion),
a Reuters poll of analysts showed, capped by the
loss of two U.S. contracts and competition from copycat versions
of its diabetes drug Prandin.
TDC
Danish telecom operator TDC reports its second-quarter
results at 0600 GMT on Thursday.
The group is expected to report a 1.3 percent fall in
second-quarter core underlying profits to 2.4 billion Danish
crowns($430 million), a Reuters poll of analysts showed.
LUNDBECK
Danish pharmaceuticals group Lundbeck reports its
second-quarter results at around 0545 GMT on Thursday.
The company is expected to swing into an operating profit of
361 million Danish crowns($65 million), from an operating loss
of 506 million crowns a year ago, a Reuters poll of analysts
showed..
HEXAGON
The measurement technology group is seen reporting an
adjusted operating profit of 138 million euros when it reports
second-quarter earnings on Thursday at 0600 GMT.
ERICSSON
Russian mobile phone operator Megafon
said late on Wednesday it had signed a seven-year partnership
agreement with the Swedish mobile telecom gear maker.
SECURITAS
UBS has cut its recommendation on the Swedish security firm
to sell from neutral.
VOLVO
Registrations of heavy-duty Volvo trucks in Brazil fell 26
percent to 1,110 units in July from a year earlier, data from
automotive industry organisation Anfavea showed on Wednesday.
In total, registrations of heavy trucks in Brazil fell by 25
percent in the month.
($1 = 0.7452 Euros)
(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)