HELSINKI Aug 7 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

NOVO NORDISK

Denmark's Novo Nordisk, the world's biggest insulin maker, reports its second-quarter results at 0530 GMT on Thursday.

The company is expected to report a 0.3 percent decrease in operating profit to 8.56 billion Danish crowns ($1.53 billion), a Reuters poll of analysts showed, capped by the loss of two U.S. contracts and competition from copycat versions of its diabetes drug Prandin.

TDC

Danish telecom operator TDC reports its second-quarter results at 0600 GMT on Thursday.

The group is expected to report a 1.3 percent fall in second-quarter core underlying profits to 2.4 billion Danish crowns($430 million), a Reuters poll of analysts showed. .

LUNDBECK

Danish pharmaceuticals group Lundbeck reports its second-quarter results at around 0545 GMT on Thursday.

The company is expected to swing into an operating profit of 361 million Danish crowns($65 million), from an operating loss of 506 million crowns a year ago, a Reuters poll of analysts showed..

HEXAGON

The measurement technology group is seen reporting an adjusted operating profit of 138 million euros when it reports second-quarter earnings on Thursday at 0600 GMT.

ERICSSON

Russian mobile phone operator Megafon said late on Wednesday it had signed a seven-year partnership agreement with the Swedish mobile telecom gear maker.

SECURITAS

UBS has cut its recommendation on the Swedish security firm to sell from neutral.

VOLVO

Registrations of heavy-duty Volvo trucks in Brazil fell 26 percent to 1,110 units in July from a year earlier, data from automotive industry organisation Anfavea showed on Wednesday.

In total, registrations of heavy trucks in Brazil fell by 25 percent in the month.

