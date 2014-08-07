(Updates Novo Nordisk, TDC, Lundbeck, Hexagon)
NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE
Budget airline Norwean Air said its passenger numbers rose
by 17 percent to 2.49 million in July compared to a year earlier
and its load factor increased by 2.3 percentage points to 88.2
percent.
Available seat kilometres increased by 34 percent while
revenue passenger kilometres rose 38 percent, reflecting the
airline's expansion in the long-haul market.
NOVO NORDISK
Denmark's Novo Nordisk, the world's biggest insulin maker,
posted on Thursday second-quarter operating profit in line with
forecasts and maintained its operating profit and sales growth
outlook.
TDC
Danish telecoms operator TDC said on Thursday it would
distribute an interim dividend of 1.50 Danish crowns per share
after reporting second-quarter core profit more or less in line
with analysts' expectations.
LUNDBECK
Danish pharmaceutical group Lundbeck posted second-quarter
operating profit below forecasts on Thursday, but kept its
operating profit and sales outlook for the full year.
HEXAGON
Measurement technology group Hexagon posted second quarter
core earnings just above expectations on Thursday and said
growth had improved in Europe.
ERICSSON
Russian mobile phone operator Megafon
said late on Wednesday it had signed a seven-year partnership
agreement with the Swedish mobile telecom gear maker.
SECURITAS
UBS has cut its recommendation on the Swedish security firm
to sell from neutral.
VOLVO
Registrations of heavy-duty Volvo trucks in Brazil fell 26
percent to 1,110 units in July from a year earlier, data from
automotive industry organisation Anfavea showed on Wednesday.
In total, registrations of heavy trucks in Brazil fell by 25
percent in the month.
