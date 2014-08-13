HELSINKI Aug 13 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

STOCKMANN

The Finnish department store chain is expected to report second-quarter operating profit of 13 million euros.

SAMPO

The Finnish insurance and investment company is expected to report second-quarter pretax profit of 435 million euros.

NORDEN

The Danish dry bulk and tanker shipping company is expected to report a loss before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of $19.3 million due to weak freight rates as a result of too many vessels and too few goods to transport.

FLSMIDTH

The Danish engineering company is expected to present an 80 percent rise in operating profit in the second quarter. In the comparison quarter last year the company, which makes cement plants and equipment for cutting, crushing and transporting metal ores, was hit by a 323 million Danish crowns one-off due to a "more prudent approach" to risk assessment of its legacy order backlog.

COLOPLAST

The Danish company that makes healthcare products from ostomy and urine bags to wound dressings is expected to report a 14 percent increase in operation profit (EBIT) to 1.08 billion Danish crowns.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms)