HELSINKI, Sept 19 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:
NOVO NORDISK
Denmark's Novo Nordisk, the world's biggest insulin maker,
said in a statement late on Thursday that European Commission
has granted marketing authorisation for Xultophy for the
treatment of type 2 diabetes mellitus in adults. The
authorisation covers all 27 European Union member states.
Xultophy is the brand name for IDegLira, the first
once-daily single injection combination of insulin degludec and
liraglutide.
For more on the company, click on
INVESTOR, FISKARS, WARTSILA
Sweden's Investor AB said has agreed to buy 8 percent of
capital and votes in Finnish engineering group Wartsila from
Fiskars for 639 million euros ($824 million), or 40.55 euros per
share.
Fiskars, which will retain a stake of 5 percent in Wartsila,
said it expects to book a 450 million euro gain from the deal
and would likely propose part of the proceeds to be returned as
extra dividend.
