OSLO, Sept 29 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:
TELENOR
Telenor Chief Executive Jon Fredrik Baksaas will step down
at the end of 2015, after which he will become an advisor to the
board for 12 months, the Norwegian telecoms operator said on
Monday.
ORKLA
The Norwegian conglomerate plans to list its Swedish
aluminium subsidiary Granges on the Stockholm bourse next month
in an initial public offering valuing the firm at between 3.1
billion and 3.7 billion Swedish crowns ($426-508 million).
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Helsinki and Stockholm
newsrooms)