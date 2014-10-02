BRIEF-PCI-Suntek Technology unit wins bid worth 80.9 mln yuan
* Says its unit won a bid for metro AFC system EPC project in Wuhan, worth 80.9 million yuan
OSLO Oct 2 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:
STOLT-NIELSEN
The Norwegian shipping firm is reporting its third-quarter results early on Thursday. It is expected to post a net profit of $13 million according to a Reuters poll of analysts, down from $22 million in the year-ago period..
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Helsinki and Stockholm newsrooms)
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit up to increase by 5 percent to 20 percent, or to be 18.8 million yuan to 21.5 million yuan