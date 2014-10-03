OSLO Oct 3 The following stocks may be affected
by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:
Statoil
Norwegian energy firm Statoil plans to lay off an additional
500 workers on top of already announced plans to eliminate up to
1,400 positions, financial daily Dagens Naeringsliv said on
Friday.
The cuts, which mostly affect offshore workers, are part of
Statoils efforts to cut costs and improve efficiency, and the
firm has already started negotiations with employee groups over
the layoffs, the paper said.
For more on the company, click
XXL
Norwegian sporting goods retailer XXL set the price of its
initial public offering at 58 crowns per share valuing the
company at around 8 billion Norwegian crowns ($1.24 billion), it
said on Friday.
The 58 crown offer price is near the bottom of the firm's
narrowed 57-62 crown offer range but in the upper half of its
initial 45 to 65 crown range set when the offering started.
For more on the company
