NORWEGIAN AIR

The budget airline's yield, or average revenue per passenger carried and kilometre flown, fell 15 percent year-on-year in September, its latest traffic figures showed on Monday.

SWEDISH MATCH

Scandinavian Tobacco Group (STG), in which Swedish Match has a 49-percent stake that, since Oct. 1, it has the right to sell after the expiry of a lock-up period, has an enterprise value of of around 15 billion crowns ($2.1 billion), Swedish daily Dagens Industri reported on Monday, citing an unidentified source.

Swedish Match has hired JP Morgan to look into possible ways to exit STG. Floating the company on the stock market, possibly in Copenhagen, is one option.

