HELSINKI Oct 10 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

TRYG

The Danish insurer posted third-quarter earnings slightly above expectations, and maintained its financial targets.

Pretax profit in the quarter, which was negatively impacted by a large cloudburst in Copenhagen, fell to 782 million Danish crowns ($133.5 million) from 907 million crowns a year earlier.

ENIRO

The Swedish directories firm late on Thursday denied a report in daily Svenska Dagbladet which pushed down Eniro shares by a third by saying its lenders considered taking over its assets or force a share issue.

Separately, business daily Dagens Industri reported that according to unnamed sources, private equity firm Triton wants to take over Eniro. The report said Triton had contacted several of Eniro's lenders over the past few weeks to discuss taking over the firm's loans.

GRANGES

The Swedish aluminium firm said the price in its initial public offering (IPO) had been set at 42.50 Swedish crowns per share ahead of its market debut on Friday, near the bottom of an initial range of 42 to 50 crowns.

AVANCE GAS

The Norwegian gas shipping company said it would put on hold its strategy of pursuing consolidation opportunities as it reported a bigger-than-expected rise in third-quarter net profit on Friday.

Net profit in the second quarter rose to $32.3 million from $10.9 million a year earlier and above a forecast of $28.2 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

(1 US dollar = 5.8573 Danish crown)