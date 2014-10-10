HELSINKI Oct 10 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:
TRYG
The Danish insurer posted third-quarter earnings slightly
above expectations, and maintained its financial targets.
Pretax profit in the quarter, which was negatively impacted
by a large cloudburst in Copenhagen, fell to 782 million Danish
crowns ($133.5 million) from 907 million crowns a year earlier.
For more on the company, click
ENIRO
The Swedish directories firm late on Thursday denied a
report in daily Svenska Dagbladet which pushed down Eniro shares
by a third by saying its lenders considered taking over its
assets or force a share issue.
Separately, business daily Dagens Industri reported that
according to unnamed sources, private equity firm Triton wants
to take over Eniro. The report said Triton had contacted several
of Eniro's lenders over the past few weeks to discuss taking
over the firm's loans.
For more on the company, click
GRANGES
The Swedish aluminium firm said the price in its initial
public offering (IPO) had been set at 42.50 Swedish crowns per
share ahead of its market debut on Friday, near the bottom of an
initial range of 42 to 50 crowns.
For more on the company, click
AVANCE GAS
The Norwegian gas shipping company said it would put on hold
its strategy of pursuing consolidation opportunities as it
reported a bigger-than-expected rise in third-quarter net profit
on Friday.
Net profit in the second quarter rose to $32.3 million from
$10.9 million a year earlier and above a forecast of $28.2
million in a Reuters poll of analysts.
For more on the company, click on
** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double
click on
** For the western European company diary covering earnings,
shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings,
click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.
** Double click on for Swedish indices,
for Danish indices, for Finnish
indices and for Norwegian indices
** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double
click on,, and
** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in
the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard
** For Nordic top news items, double click on
** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double
click on
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)
(1 US dollar = 5.8573 Danish crown)