HELSINKI Oct 13 The following stocks may be
affected by company statements, media reports and other factors
on Monday:
TIETO, EVRY
Finnish technology firm Tieto and European private equity
firm Apax are among the bidders for Norway's Evry, one
of the Nordic region's largest IT services companies, four
sources familiar with the matter told Reuters late on Friday.
STATOIL
The Norwegian oil firm has sold a 15.5-percent stake in the
Azeri gas project Shah Deniz to Malaysia's Petronas
for $2.25 billion, the latest asset the firm is
selling to protect its cash flow and returns to shareholders.
BAVARIAN NORDIC
The Danish biotech company's MVA technology, which can be
used to improve Ebola vaccines, could foster a biodefence
business for the company that could become as big as its current
smallpox vaccine business, chief executive Paul Chaplin told
daily Borsen. So far, Bavarian has received orders worth 1
billion U.S. dollars for its smallpox vaccines.
