(Adds Sampo and TeliaSonera)
OSLO Oct 15 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:
STATOIL
Statoil Chief Executive Helge Lund resigned with immediate
effect on Wednesday to become the CEO of BG, the firm
said in a statement.
HENNES & MAURITZ
The Swedish fashion retailer reported an 8 percent increase
in sales in September, in line with analyst
forecasts.
DNO
Oil firm DNO International has declared force majeure in
Yemen, the firm said on Wednesday.
NOVO NORDISK
NNIT, the information technology unit of the Danish
pharmaceutical company, is expected to announce plans for an
initial public offering on the Nasdaq Copenhagen exchange next
week, daily Berlingske reported on Wednesday.
SAMPO, TELIASONERA
The Finnish government aims to raise more than 1 billion
euros ($1.26 billion) from state investment firm Solidium next
year, the minister in charge of the sales told Reuters late on
Tuesday.
Minister Sirpa Paatero said Solidium will likely sell shares
in several companies, and added that part of the sales would be
completed before April elections.
Solidium holds stakes in 12 listed companies, and majority
of the fund's value is in a 12-percent stake in holding group
Sampo and a 10-percent share in mobile operator
TeliaSonera.
