TELIASONERA
Swedish telecom operator TeliaSonera posted a
third-quarter core profit of 9.4 billion Swedish crowns ($1.3
billion) versus the average forecast of 9.3 billion in a Reuters
poll of analysts.
YARA
CF Industries Holdings Inc ended merger talks with Norway's
Yara International after the companies failed to agree on terms
of a deal that would have created a global fertilizer concern
with an enterprise value approaching $30 billion.
SEVAN DRILLING
Sevan Drilling agreed with China's Cosco to deferred
delivery of its new Sevan Developer rig for 12 months, with
options to extend the delivery date for up to 36 months.
The firm also said that its Sevan Louisiana rig was back in
operation after a blowout preventer failure, and it was now in
talks with its customer about liability for the downtime.
ELISA
The Finnish telecoms operator reported its third-quarter
EBITDA increased slightly from a year ago to 142 million
euros($182 million), matching market expectations.
It specified its outlook, expecting full-year adjusted
EBITDA to be slightly higher than in 2013, compared to its
previous forecast of flat or slightly higher profit.
LUNDIN PETROLEUM
Sweden's Lundin Petroleum drilled a dry well in the
Norwegian sector of the North Sea, near the Statfjord and
Gullfaks fields, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said.
