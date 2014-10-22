STOCKHOLM Oct 22 The following stocks may be affected by company reports, newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

HANDELSBANKEN

The Swedish bank reported third-quarter operating profit of 4.90 billion Swedish crowns ($678 million), 3 percent above the average forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts, boosted by stronger net interest income and net commission income than expected.

NORDEA

The largest bank in the Nordics reported underlying third-quarter operating profit and net interest income roughly in line with forecasts in a Reuters poll of analysts.

NORSK HYDRO

The Norwegian aluminium producer reported earnings above market expectations and said its expected global primary aluminium demand excluding China to rise 3-4 percent this year.

Underlying operating profit more than doubled to 1.49 billion Norwegian crowns ($227 million), versus a mean forecast of 1.36 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.

MARINE HARVEST

The world's largest fish farmer posted higher-than-expected third quarter core earnings and confirmed its full-year harvest volume guidance.

Operational earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose to 912 million crowns ($139 million), beating a forecast for 872 million crowns in a Reuters poll..

CHR HANSEN

The Danish food ingredients maker is expected to report a 3 percent fall in operating profit from the year-ago quarter, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

The results are due at around 0600 GMT.

KESKO

The Finnish retailer, due to publish results at 0600 GMT, is expected to report a 4.5 percent drop in its third-quarter core profit from a year ago due to weak sales at its home and specialty goods operation.

STORA ENSO

The Finnish paper maker, due to publish results at 1000 GMT, is expected to report a 10 percent year-on-year rise in its quarterly core profit, helped by cost cuts in Europe and a new joint venture pulp mill in Uruguay, a Reuters poll of analysts showed.

(Reporting by Nordic newsrooms)