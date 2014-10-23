HELSINKI Oct 23 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

NOKIA

Finland's Nokia is expected to report a drop in the profit margin at its core networks business to 9.9 percent in the third quarter from 11.0 percent in the second quarter as a result of lower-margin 4G network deals in China, a Reuters poll of analysts showed.

Nokia's quarterly report is due at 0500 GMT, with a conference call scheduled at 1200 GMT.

DNB

Norway's largest bank reports its third-quarter earnings early on Thursday. It is expected to post a net profit of 5.0 billion crowns ($757 million), up 1.7 percent year-on-year, according to a Reuters poll.

PGS

The Norwegian seismic surveyor reports its full third-quarter earnings early on Thursday, after issuing a profit warning on Oct. 15.

It said then that its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) would reach $180 million in the third quarter.

ASSA ABLOY

Sweden's Assa Abloy, the world's biggest lock maker, is due to post third-quarter results at 0600 GMT. The mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts is for a 16 percent rise in adjusted operating profit.

TGS

The Norwegian seismic surveyor reports its third-quarter earnings early on Thursday.

It is expected to post an operating profit of $74.8 million, according to a Reuters poll of analysts, down from $79.8 million at the same time a year ago.

WARTSILA

The Finnish industrial engine maker is seen posting a 4.3 percent rise in third-quarter core profit from a year ago, boosted by deliveries to ships, and a 5.5 percent rise on order intake, a Reuters poll of analysts showed.

The report is due at 0530 GMT.

NESTE OIL

The Finnish refiner is seen posting a 44-percent fall in comparable quarterly operating profits amid damage to a plant in Finland and a maintenance shutdown in Singapore.

The report is due at 0600 GMT.

FORTUM

The Finnish utility, due to publish results at 0600 GMT, is expected to report a 7-percent rise in its quarterly core operating profit from a year ago, a Reuters poll of analysts showed.

METSO

The Finnish engineering group is expected to report a 3.5-percent rise in core quarterly profit as the company's service business is seen compensating for slow demand for its grinding mills and crushers.

Metso's third-quarter report is due at 0900 GMT.

NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE

The Norwegian budget airline is seen posting a 12.2 percent rise in operating profit before leasing and depreciation (EBITDAR) from a year ago to 1.3 billion crowns ($198.54 million), a Reuters poll of analysts showed.

Norwegian's third-quarter report is due at 0630 GMT.

