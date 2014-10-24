(Adds Genmab, Swedish Match)
OSLO Oct 24 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:
GENMAB
The Danish biotech firm said in a statement late on Thursday
it will receive a $10 million milestone payment from Janssen, a
unit of drugmaker Johnson & Johnson.
The milestone was triggered by progress in the ongoing Phase
III study of daratumumab in combination with bortezomib and
dexamethasone, a cancer drug candidate developed in co-operation
with Janssen. The payment is included in Genmab's financial
guidance for 2014, the company said.
For more on the company, click on
SWEDISH MATCH
The Swedish tobacco-products maker is due to post
third-quarter results at 0615 GMT.
For more on the company, click on
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Helsinki and Stockholm
newsrooms)
(Reporting by Oslo Newsroom)