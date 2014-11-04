OSLO Nov 4 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

Oriflame

Swedish cosmetics firm Oriflame said it would pay no dividend in the first quarter 2015 due to the uncertain geopolitical situation affecting its main markets, even as the company posted third-quarter earnings clearly above forecast.

Securitas

Swedish security firm Securitas posted on Tuesday a bigger rise than expected in third-quarter core profit and said an expected staff cost increase due to a U.S. health care reform would be lower than previously seen.

REC Silicon

Solar firm REC Silicon reported third-quarter earnings above forecasts on Tuesday, raised its 2014 production guidance and said it would spend $115 million to expand capacity its Washington state plant.

Com Hem

Swedish cable television firm Com Hem posted on Tuesday underlying third-quarter profits in line with market expectations and said its customer intake was growing.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms)