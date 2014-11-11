STOCKHOLM Nov 11The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK

The Danish shipping and oil group report its third-quarter earnings at 0700 GMT on Tuesday.

It is expected to report a 15-percent increase in net profit to $1.38 billion, mainly due to higher profit in its oil and container shipping business.

PANDORA

The Danish jewelry maker is expected to report a 28 percent increase in the third-quarter pretax profit, a Reuters survey showed, supported by lower prices on silver and gold.

Pandora shares are up 73 percent so far this year.

TELE2

UBS has cut its recommendation on the telecom operator's stock to neutral from buy but also raised its target price to 94 Swedish crowns from 87 crowns.

SWEDISH ENGINEERING COMPANIES

Jefferies has started coverage of industrial group Sandvik , lock maker Assa Abloy and truck maker Volvo with underperform ratings. It also started bearings maker SKF with a hold rating and engineering group Atlas Copco with a buy rating.

NORDEA, HANDELSBANKEN, SWEDBANK, SEB

Sweden's financial watchdog is due to outline further measures to temper soaring mortgage lending in the Nordic country at around 1300 GMT amid worries among policy makers high debt levels could pose risks to the economy.

