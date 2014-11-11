STOCKHOLM Nov 11The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:
A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK
The Danish shipping and oil group report its third-quarter
earnings at 0700 GMT on Tuesday.
It is expected to report a 15-percent increase in net profit
to $1.38 billion, mainly due to higher profit in its oil and
container shipping business.
PANDORA
The Danish jewelry maker is expected to report a 28 percent
increase in the third-quarter pretax profit, a Reuters survey
showed, supported by lower prices on silver and gold.
Pandora shares are up 73 percent so far this year.
TELE2
UBS has cut its recommendation on the telecom operator's
stock to neutral from buy but also raised its target price to 94
Swedish crowns from 87 crowns.
SWEDISH ENGINEERING COMPANIES
Jefferies has started coverage of industrial group Sandvik
, lock maker Assa Abloy and truck maker
Volvo with underperform ratings. It also started
bearings maker SKF with a hold rating and engineering
group Atlas Copco with a buy rating.
NORDEA, HANDELSBANKEN, SWEDBANK, SEB
Sweden's financial watchdog is due to outline further
measures to temper soaring mortgage lending in the Nordic
country at around 1300 GMT amid worries among policy makers high
debt levels could pose risks to the economy.
