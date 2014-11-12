STOCKHOLM Nov 12 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:
ICA GRUPPEN
Sweden's food retailer ICA Gruppen announced it will acquire
pharmacy chain Apotek Hjartat for 5.7 billion crowns ($771
million) on a cash and debt free basis from private equity
company Altor.
ICA Gruppen also reported a 1.2 billion crowns operating
profit excluding non-recurring items in the third quarter versus
an expected 1.1 billion in a Reuters poll.
VOLVO
Swedish truck maker Volvo will cut around 3,000 staff as
part of a savings plan to boost profitability, business daily
Dagens Industri said late on Tuesday.
The company said in October it planned to make 3.5 billion
Swedish crowns of structural cost cuts by the end of next year
following an earlier savings package.
TELENOR
Russia-focused mobile operator Vimpelcom, owned in
part by Telenor, reported a bigger-than-forecast fall in third
quarter earnings due to one-off costs from debt refinancing in
its Italian unit and a weaker rouble.
Vimpelcom said its third quarter net profit fell 59 percent
year-on-year to $104 million. Analysts had forecast a $213
million net profit, taking into account likely foreign exchange
losses, and at around $359 million before any such losses.
AUSTEVOLL
The Norwegian seafood producer reported third quarter
earnings well below expectations on weaker operations and a
charge on the fair value adjustment of its fish stocks.
Operating profit before the value adjustment for biomass
fell 41 percent to 277 million Norwegian crowns, trailing an
average forecast for 343 million crowns in a Reuters poll of
analysts.
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)
(1 US dollar = 5.9895 Danish crown)
(1 US dollar = 7.3982 Swedish crown)
(Editing by Simon Johnson)