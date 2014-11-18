STOCKHOLM Nov 18 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:
STATOIL
JP Morgan has cut its recommendation on the stock of the
Norwegian oil firm to neutral from overweight while trimming its
target price to 176 Norwegian crowns from 220 crowns.
ORIOLA-KD
The Finnish company confirmed it is negotiating to sell its
Russian business but said no decision had yet been made on a
sale. A source familiar with the talks told Reuters late on
Monday the Russian Pharmacy Chain 36.6 was in talks to
acquire the Russian unit of the Finnish drug retail and
wholesale company.
ASSA ABLOY
The world's biggest lock maker is due to hold a capital
markets day in New Haven, Connecticut.
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)