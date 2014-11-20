(Adds TDC factor)
STOCKHOLM Nov 20 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:
ELECTROLUX
The Swedish appliances maker hosts a day of investor
presentations in the United States.
TDC
The Danish telecom operator could look at small acquisitions
but its focus remains on keeping an investment grade credit
rating, its chief executive Carsten Dilling told Reuters on
Wednesday at a conference in Barcelona..
ATLAS COPCO
The Swedish compressor and machinery maker at an investor
presentation in the United States on Wednesday affirmed its
outlook for slightly higher demand in the near term and said it
stood ready to adapt its business wherever needed to shifts in
market activity. Atlas usually defines "near term" as the
current quarter.
SAAB
Brazil's aging fleet of fighter jets may create more demand
for the Swedish firm's Gripen aircraft in the next two decades,
with allies such as Argentina possibly ordering dozens of the
planes, Brazilian defense officials said on Wednesday.
They said Saab' and Brazil's deal last month for 36 jets
opens for additional orders to be filled at Brazilian
facilities, which Saab is setting up with Bazilian
companies.
SCANDINAVIAN AIRLINES
Swedish daily Svenska Dagbladet quoted on Thursday SAS Chief
Executive Rickard Gustafsson as saying he can't rule out that
other airlines operate more of SAS' flights in future, pointing
to the method becoming a norm in the industry. The paper also
cited Gustafsson as saying he sees roughly unchanged capacity in
the Scandinavian market in 2015.
(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom)