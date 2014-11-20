(Adds TDC factor)

The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

ELECTROLUX

The Swedish appliances maker hosts a day of investor presentations in the United States.

TDC

The Danish telecom operator could look at small acquisitions but its focus remains on keeping an investment grade credit rating, its chief executive Carsten Dilling told Reuters on Wednesday at a conference in Barcelona..

ATLAS COPCO

The Swedish compressor and machinery maker at an investor presentation in the United States on Wednesday affirmed its outlook for slightly higher demand in the near term and said it stood ready to adapt its business wherever needed to shifts in market activity. Atlas usually defines "near term" as the current quarter.

SAAB

Brazil's aging fleet of fighter jets may create more demand for the Swedish firm's Gripen aircraft in the next two decades, with allies such as Argentina possibly ordering dozens of the planes, Brazilian defense officials said on Wednesday.

They said Saab' and Brazil's deal last month for 36 jets opens for additional orders to be filled at Brazilian facilities, which Saab is setting up with Bazilian companies.

SCANDINAVIAN AIRLINES

Swedish daily Svenska Dagbladet quoted on Thursday SAS Chief Executive Rickard Gustafsson as saying he can't rule out that other airlines operate more of SAS' flights in future, pointing to the method becoming a norm in the industry. The paper also cited Gustafsson as saying he sees roughly unchanged capacity in the Scandinavian market in 2015.

