HELSINKI Nov 26 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:
SCANDINAVIAN AIRLINES
The airline has not yet decided if it would add two or three
long-haul Airbus 330/340 airplanes to its fleet, chief executive
Rickard Gustafson told Danish daily Jyllands-Posten
The company had earlier this year said it was planning to
lease the planes to replace old models.
THULE
The Swedish car roof storage box maker, which is due to
debut in the Stockholm bourse on Wednesday, said the price for
its initial public offering had been set at 70 Swedish crowns
($9.43) per share.
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)