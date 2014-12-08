(Adds factors)
OSLO Dec 8 The following stocks may be affected
by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:
ORIOLA-KD
The Finnish drug retail and wholesale chain said in a
statement that a possible deal to sell its Russian business to
Pharmacy Chain 36.6's has not been finalized and
remains open.
Russia's competition watchdog has approved the deal, and
Pharmacy Chain 36.6's co-owner told Reuters on Friday that the
company plans to close it on Monday with a price of up to 100
million euros.
KONECRANES
The Finnish crane maker announced a plan to target new cost
savings of 30 million euros by the end of the first quarter
2016.
EVRY
Private equity funds advised by Apax Partners LLP have
agreed to buy the Norwegian technology firm in a deal valuing
the shares at 4.27 billion Norwegian crowns ($598 million).
Evry's board of directors unanimously recommended the 16
crowns per share offer, and Apax has already secured the
acceptance for more than 70 percent of the shares.
SEADRILL
Class action lawsuits have been filed against the Norwegian
offshore driller on behalf of purchasers of Seadrill's
U.S.-listed shares, The Rosen Law Firm, Robbins Geller Rudman &
Down LLP and Scott+Scott said in separate statements late on
Friday.
In August, Seadrill said it had the ability to maintain its
dividend well into 2016 even if the rig market failed to make a
significant recovery, but on Nov 26 Seadrill said it would
suspend dividend payments as the offshore drilling market
continued to sour with low oil prices deepening its troubles.
Seadrill's shares fell sharply following the Nov 26
announcement.
The company did not respond to requests for comments on
Monday. Separately, the firm told financial daily Dagens
Naeringsliv it did not whish to comment on the lawsuits.
($1 = 7.1400 Norwegian krones)