OSLO Dec 8 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

ORIOLA-KD

The Finnish drug retail and wholesale chain said in a statement that a possible deal to sell its Russian business to Pharmacy Chain 36.6's has not been finalized and remains open.

Russia's competition watchdog has approved the deal, and Pharmacy Chain 36.6's co-owner told Reuters on Friday that the company plans to close it on Monday with a price of up to 100 million euros.

KONECRANES

The Finnish crane maker announced a plan to target new cost savings of 30 million euros by the end of the first quarter 2016.

EVRY

Private equity funds advised by Apax Partners LLP have agreed to buy the Norwegian technology firm in a deal valuing the shares at 4.27 billion Norwegian crowns ($598 million).

Evry's board of directors unanimously recommended the 16 crowns per share offer, and Apax has already secured the acceptance for more than 70 percent of the shares.

SEADRILL

Class action lawsuits have been filed against the Norwegian offshore driller on behalf of purchasers of Seadrill's U.S.-listed shares, The Rosen Law Firm, Robbins Geller Rudman & Down LLP and Scott+Scott said in separate statements late on Friday.

In August, Seadrill said it had the ability to maintain its dividend well into 2016 even if the rig market failed to make a significant recovery, but on Nov 26 Seadrill said it would suspend dividend payments as the offshore drilling market continued to sour with low oil prices deepening its troubles.

Seadrill's shares fell sharply following the Nov 26 announcement.

The company did not respond to requests for comments on Monday. Separately, the firm told financial daily Dagens Naeringsliv it did not whish to comment on the lawsuits.

