CARLSBERG
Chief Executive Jorgen Buhl Rasmussen told daily
Jyllands-Posten analysts have priced in too much discount on the
brewer's stock related to its Russian business. Rasmussen said
the share price did not reflect the value of the business in
Russia and repeated that though the Russian market was under
pressure now, this was likely to change in future.
ELEKTA
The medical equipment maker's cash generation is weak
relative to sales, daily Dagens Nyheter reported. "There is a
clear gap. Cash generation is worse than it should be. As of
January this is my top priority," Elekta Chief Executive Niklas
Savander was quoted as saying.
ELECTROLUX
Deliveries of the six biggest categories of white goods
(AHAM 6) in the United States rose by 3.0 percent year-on-year
in November, data from industry body Association of Home
Appliance Manufacturers showed late on Monday.
Sweden's Electrolux generated almost a third of its group
sales in North America last year.
AUTOLIV
European November car sales figures are due from ACEA at
0700 GMT. Autoliv is the world's biggest maker of auto safety
gear such as air bags and seat belts.
