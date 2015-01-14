STOCKHOLM Jan 14 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:
ERICSSON
Swedish telecom equipment supplier Ericsson said
it had filed a complaint against Apple after the iPhone
maker sued Ericsson.
Ericsson said the global license agreement between Ericsson
and Apple for mobile technology has expired and that Apple
declined to take a new license on offered fair, reasonable and
non-discriminatory terms.
