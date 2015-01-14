STOCKHOLM Jan 14 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

ERICSSON

Swedish telecom equipment supplier Ericsson said it had filed a complaint against Apple after the iPhone maker sued Ericsson.

Ericsson said the global license agreement between Ericsson and Apple for mobile technology has expired and that Apple declined to take a new license on offered fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory terms.

