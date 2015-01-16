BRIEF-Mediobanca may raise dividend payout depending on M&A opportunities-CEO
May 10 Mediobanca CEO Alberto Nagel tells media call:
HELSINKI Jan 16 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:
KESKO
The Finnish retailer said its December sales fell 1.9 percent from a year ago to 798 million euros ($929 million), weighed by its troubled home goods chain Anttila.
The revenue at Kesko's food division, its biggest business, edged up 0.7 percent from a year earlier.
For more on the company, click
** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on
** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.
** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices
** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and
** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard
** For Nordic top news items, double click on
** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 0.8593 euros)
May 10 Mediobanca CEO Alberto Nagel tells media call:
MEXICO CITY, May 10 Mexico's retailers' association said on Wednesday that sales at stores open at least a year rose 6.0 percent in April compared to same month a year earlier.