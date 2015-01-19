HELSINKI Jan 19 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:
MARINE HARVEST
The world's biggest fish farmer bought a 43 percent stake in
AquaChile on Monday, picking up another asset in a key market
where prices have been depressed due to fish health issues and
lack of capital.
Marine Harvest also gained an option to increase its stake
to at least 55 percent in AquaChile, the country's biggest
producer, after mid-2016, it said in a statement.
For more on the company, click
KESKO
Finland's biggest food retailer S Group, rival to Kesko,
said it will on Monday launch significant price cuts at its
hypermarkets amid weak private consumption in the sputtering
economy.
"This is the biggest strategic turn in the market trade of S
Group in a decade," S Group CEO Taavi Heikkila said in a
statement.
For more on the company, click
SCA, INDUSTRIVARDEN
Revelations about how top management used tissue and diaper
firm SCA's corporate jet could lead to the chief executive or
chairman leaving, daily Dagens Industri wrote, citing sources.
DI wrote that SCA chairman Sverker Martin-Lof wants to
remove CEO Jan Johansson as a result of the affair. Sources told
the paper Magnus Groth, head of SCA's Europe division was in
line to take over.
However, the paper also said powerful figures within
Industrivarden, which controls SCA and other firms such as Volvo
and Handelsbanken, believed that Martin-Lof
should leave SCA and Industrivarden.
For more on the companies, double click on,
STORA ENSO
Europe's second-largest paper maker said it will write down
204 million euros ($236 million) from fixed assets mainly at
its paper business.
Stora said non-recurring items will cut its operating profit
in the fourth quarter by 225 million euros in total.
For more on the company, click
(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)