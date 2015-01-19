HELSINKI Jan 19 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

MARINE HARVEST

The world's biggest fish farmer bought a 43 percent stake in AquaChile on Monday, picking up another asset in a key market where prices have been depressed due to fish health issues and lack of capital.

Marine Harvest also gained an option to increase its stake to at least 55 percent in AquaChile, the country's biggest producer, after mid-2016, it said in a statement.

KESKO

Finland's biggest food retailer S Group, rival to Kesko, said it will on Monday launch significant price cuts at its hypermarkets amid weak private consumption in the sputtering economy.

"This is the biggest strategic turn in the market trade of S Group in a decade," S Group CEO Taavi Heikkila said in a statement.

SCA, INDUSTRIVARDEN

Revelations about how top management used tissue and diaper firm SCA's corporate jet could lead to the chief executive or chairman leaving, daily Dagens Industri wrote, citing sources.

DI wrote that SCA chairman Sverker Martin-Lof wants to remove CEO Jan Johansson as a result of the affair. Sources told the paper Magnus Groth, head of SCA's Europe division was in line to take over.

However, the paper also said powerful figures within Industrivarden, which controls SCA and other firms such as Volvo and Handelsbanken, believed that Martin-Lof should leave SCA and Industrivarden.

STORA ENSO

Europe's second-largest paper maker said it will write down 204 million euros ($236 million) from fixed assets mainly at its paper business.

Stora said non-recurring items will cut its operating profit in the fourth quarter by 225 million euros in total.

