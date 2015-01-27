STOCKHOLM Jan 27 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

ERICSSON

The world's top mobile network equipment maker reports fourth-quarter results with analysts in a Reuters poll seeing operating profits down 30 percent on the back of a slowdown in the United States.

Results are due at 0630 GMT.

NOVO NORDISK

The Danish pharmaceutical company said late on Monday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Norditrophin in a 30 miligram/3.0 millilitres dosage for patients with growth hormone disorders.

Novo Nordisk plans to make the new Norditrophin dosage available by April 2015.

