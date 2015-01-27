(Adds Kongsberg, NCC, updates Ericsson)

STOCKHOLM Jan 27 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

ERICSSON

The world's top mobile network equipment maker reported a 30 percent drop in fourth-quarter operating earnings, in line with analyst forecasts, amid a slowdown in North America.

NOVO NORDISK

The Danish pharmaceutical company said late on Monday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Norditrophin in a 30 miligram/3.0 millilitres dosage for patients with growth hormone disorders.

Novo Nordisk plans to make the new Norditrophin dosage available by April 2015.

KONGSBERG GRUPPEN

Norway's right-wing minority government has failed to win backing in parliament for plans to cut its stake in the weapons maker to 34 percent from the current level of 50 percent, newspaper Klassekampen reported.

NCC

The construction firm reports fourth-quarter results at 0700 GMT with pretax profit seen down 28 percent at 1.06 billion Swedish crowns ($127.59 mln).

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 8.3077 Swedish crowns)