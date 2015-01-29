HELSINKI Jan 29 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

NOKIA

Finland's Nokia, due to post 2014 results at 0600 GMT, is expected to report improved quarterly profits and sales but weaker margins for its core networks equipment business amid large network roll-outs in China, a Reuters poll of analysts showed.

Nokia is seen posting fourth quarter core operating profit of 415 million euros ($468 million) for the network unit, up from 397 million euros in the third quarter.

The company is also expected to pay a dividend of 0.16 euros per share from 2014. Last year it paid an extra 0.26 euros on top of an annual dividend of 0.11 euros per share.

WARTSILA

The Finnish industrial engine maker is expected to report its core operating profit stood roughly flat but new orders grew 11 percent in the fourth quarter, a Reuters poll of analysts showed.

The report is due at 0630 GMT.

KONE

The world's second-biggest elevator company, due to report its results at 1030 GMT, is expected to show 11 percent growth in its quarterly operating profit as well as in new orders, helped by strong demand from China, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 0.8875 euros) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)