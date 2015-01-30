(Updates SCA, adds Elisa)
SCA
The Swedish hygiene and paper products maker posted a bigger
than expected rise in core fourth-quarter profit despite higher
raw material costs and headwinds from a stronger dollar, helped
by cost savings and growth in emerging markets.
SCA's operating profit before restructuring and other
one-off costs was 3.25 billion crowns ($393 million), up from a
year-ago 3.16 billion.
Separately, daily Svenska Dagbladet reported CEO Jan
Johansson and his daughter used SCA's jet to fly to the World
Cup in Brazil last year. Johansson told the paper the purpose of
the trip involved a review of strategic expansion options.
SCA's chairman is stepping down after the newspaper's
previous reports of avid use of the company's corporate jet.
ELISA
The Finnish telecoms operator posted fourth-quarter adjusted
earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization
at 134 million euros, compared to 130 million euros expected by
analysts in Reuters poll.
The company forecast flat sales and core EBITDA for 2015.
NOVO NORDISK
The Danish drug maker, the most valuable listed company in
the Nordic region, maintained its financial guidance for 2015,
giving a more detailed number for its sales growth, after a
stronger fourth quarter than expected.
TELE2
The Swedish telecom operator posted fourth-quarter core
earnings slightly below expectations and said it expected
largely flat sales and earnings in 2015 but promising higher
dividends ahead.
