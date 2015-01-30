(Updates SCA, adds Elisa)

STOCKHOLM Jan 30 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

SCA

The Swedish hygiene and paper products maker posted a bigger than expected rise in core fourth-quarter profit despite higher raw material costs and headwinds from a stronger dollar, helped by cost savings and growth in emerging markets.

SCA's operating profit before restructuring and other one-off costs was 3.25 billion crowns ($393 million), up from a year-ago 3.16 billion.

Separately, daily Svenska Dagbladet reported CEO Jan Johansson and his daughter used SCA's jet to fly to the World Cup in Brazil last year. Johansson told the paper the purpose of the trip involved a review of strategic expansion options.

SCA's chairman is stepping down after the newspaper's previous reports of avid use of the company's corporate jet.

ELISA

The Finnish telecoms operator posted fourth-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization at 134 million euros, compared to 130 million euros expected by analysts in Reuters poll.

The company forecast flat sales and core EBITDA for 2015.

NOVO NORDISK

The Danish drug maker, the most valuable listed company in the Nordic region, maintained its financial guidance for 2015, giving a more detailed number for its sales growth, after a stronger fourth quarter than expected.

TELE2

The Swedish telecom operator posted fourth-quarter core earnings slightly below expectations and said it expected largely flat sales and earnings in 2015 but promising higher dividends ahead.

