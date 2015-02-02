HELSINKI Feb 2 The following stocks may be
STOCKMANN
The Finnish fashion and department store group said it has
agreed to sell its troubled fashion chain Seppala to the
division's chief executive Eveliina Melentjeff and her husband.
Stockmann did not disclose the price of the deal but said it
would not have a significant effect on its earnings.
