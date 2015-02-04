HELSINKI Feb 4 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

HANDELSBANKEN

The Swedish bank unveiled an extra dividend as well as the appointment of its new chief executive - Frank Vang-Jensen - after posting fourth quarter operating earnings below forecast.

MTG

The Swedish media firm is due to report fourth-quarter results at 0630 GMT. Core operating profit is seen up 1 percent to 462 million Swedish crowns, a poll of analysts showed.

VOLVO

North American industry-wide order intake of heavy duty trucks came in at 35,400 units in January, a slowdown from three straight months of bookings about 40,000 units, ACT Research said in a statement.

FORTUM

The Finnish utility is due to report its earnings at 0700 GMT.

NESTE OIL

The Finnish refiner is due to report its earnings at 0700 GMT.

ORION

The Finnish drug maker is due to report its quarterly earnings at 1000 GMT.

STORA ENSO

The Finnish pulp and paper maker is due to report its quarterly earnings at 1100 GMT.

