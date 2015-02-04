BRIEF-Dapai International says group is expected to record net losses in Q1
* Group is expected to record net losses after tax for financial performance for Q1 of financial period ended 31 March 2017
HELSINKI Feb 4 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:
HANDELSBANKEN
The Swedish bank unveiled an extra dividend as well as the appointment of its new chief executive - Frank Vang-Jensen - after posting fourth quarter operating earnings below forecast.
For more on the company, double click
MTG
The Swedish media firm is due to report fourth-quarter results at 0630 GMT. Core operating profit is seen up 1 percent to 462 million Swedish crowns, a poll of analysts showed.
For more on the company, double click
VOLVO
North American industry-wide order intake of heavy duty trucks came in at 35,400 units in January, a slowdown from three straight months of bookings about 40,000 units, ACT Research said in a statement.
For more on the company, click
FORTUM
The Finnish utility is due to report its earnings at 0700 GMT.
For more on the company, click
NESTE OIL
The Finnish refiner is due to report its earnings at 0700 GMT.
For more on the company, click
ORION
The Finnish drug maker is due to report its quarterly earnings at 1000 GMT.
For more on the company, click
STORA ENSO
The Finnish pulp and paper maker is due to report its quarterly earnings at 1100 GMT.
For more on the company, click
** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on
** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.
** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices
** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and
** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard
** For Nordic top news items, double click on
** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)
* Group is expected to record net losses after tax for financial performance for Q1 of financial period ended 31 March 2017
* SAYS CEO JENNY SVENSSON AND NIKLAS GUSTAFSSON HAVE THROUGH THEIR OWN COMPANIES SOLD 3% OF THEIR HOLDINGS IN SJÖSTRAND COFFEE INT AB TO MEMBERS OF THE BOARD AND FURTHER STAKEHOLDERS IN THE COMPANY