HELSINKI Feb 5 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:
DNB
The Norway's largest bank reported fourth-quarter pretax
earnings before loan losses below forecasts but raised its
dividend more than expected as it predicted loan losses for the
year below normal levels.
NOKIAN RENKAAT
The Finnish winter tyre specialist reported its
fourth-quarter profits fell less than expected and proposed an
annual dividend above the market consensus.
Nokian said it expected its sales and profit, with stable
exchange rates, to decline slightly this year, and that its
first-quarter profit would fall clearly year-on-year due to the
delayed start of winter tyre sales in Russia.
YIT
The Finnish constuction group reported falling results and
halved its dividend proposal from last year due to the fall in
the rouble and weak demand in its key markets.
YIT estimated its sales growth would be between negative 5
percent and plus 5 percent this year, while its core operating
margin is expected to fall.
VOLVO
Global truck maker Volvo raised its outlook for
truck markets on both sides of the North Atlantic after an
expected fourth quarter rise in core earnings fizzled in the
face of weak demand for construction equipment.
GENMAB
GlaxoSmithKline said it would sell its 7.9 percent
stake in Genmab because it was no longer a core asset after the
British pharmaceutical giant sold its cancer drug portfolio. GSK
announced the sale after positive trials by Genmab which may
lead to the launch of a blockbuster drug, analysts said.
NORECO
The board of Norwegian oil firm Noreco late on Wednesday
proposed converting only a part of its outstanding debt to
equity after it was unable to get sufficient backing for an
initial proposal made in December.
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)
(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)