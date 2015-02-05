(Adds TGS, DNO, TDC, Assa Abloy, Orkla and EMGS)

DNB

The Norway's largest bank reported fourth-quarter pretax earnings before loan losses below forecasts but raised its dividend more than expected as it predicted loan losses for the year below normal levels.

TDC

The Danish telecom operator reported a fourth-quarter core underlying profit slightly below forecasts and said it expected its 2015 EBITDA at around the same level as in 2014 when it was 9.8 billion Danish crowns.

ASSA ABLOY

The world's biggest lock maker posted fourth quarter operating profits slightly above expectations and said growth accelerated in North America while a weaker trend in emerging markets lingered.

DNO

The Norwegian oil firm reported a larger than expected net loss for the fourth quarter after writing down the value of its assets by $297 million.

NOKIAN RENKAAT

The Finnish winter tyre specialist reported its fourth-quarter profits fell less than expected and proposed an annual dividend above the market consensus.

Nokian said it expected its sales and profit, with stable exchange rates, to decline slightly this year, and that its first-quarter profit would fall clearly year-on-year due to the delayed start of winter tyre sales in Russia.

YIT

The Finnish constuction group reported falling results and halved its dividend proposal from last year due to the fall in the rouble and weak demand in its key markets.

YIT estimated its sales growth would be between negative 5 percent and plus 5 percent this year, while its core operating margin is expected to fall.

VOLVO

Global truck maker Volvo raised its outlook for truck markets on both sides of the North Atlantic after an expected fourth quarter rise in core earnings fizzled in the face of weak demand for construction equipment.

GENMAB

GlaxoSmithKline said it would sell its 7.9 percent stake in Genmab because it was no longer a core asset after the British pharmaceutical giant sold its cancer drug portfolio. GSK announced the sale after positive trials by Genmab which may lead to the launch of a blockbuster drug, analysts said.

TGS

The Norwegian seismic surveyor confirmed its 2015 guidance on Thursday even as it reported fourth-quarter operating earnings that lagged expectations.

ORKLA

The Norwegian conglomerate posted fourth-quarter pretax earnings below expectations on Thursday as its partly owned metals business took a one-off charge related to fixed assets in China, it said.

EMGS

The Norwegian seismic surveyor reported fourth-quarter earnings above expectations on Thursday and said it almost reached it's target for full year revenues.

NORECO

The board of Norwegian oil firm Noreco late on Wednesday proposed converting only a part of its outstanding debt to equity after it was unable to get sufficient backing for an initial proposal made in December.

