STOCKHOLM Feb 6 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

STATOIL

The Norwegian energy firm reported fourth-quarter earnings below expectation on Friday due to a string of one off charges but maintained its dividend, even as the more than 50 percent fall in oil prices is draining its cash..

DSV

The Danish freight forwarder reported on Friday fourth quarter operating profit below expectations and proposed a lower dividend than had been predicted by analysts in a Reuters poll. .

HUSQVARNA

The Swedish outdoor appliances maker is due to publish quarterly results at 0700 GMT. The company is seen posting a 211 million crown ($25.7 million) operating loss for its seasonally weak fourth quarter.

VOLVO

JP Morgan has cut its recommendation on the stock of the Swedish truck maker to underweight from neutral.

ERICSSON

Telecom equipment maker Alcatel-Lucent, a competitor to Ericsson, posted in-line fourth-quarter sales despite a marked slowdown in its key North American market and better than expected profit margins thanks to cost cuts.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms)