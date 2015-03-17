HELSINKI, March 17 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

KONE

Finnish elevator maker Kone said it won an order to supply elevators and escalators to Sengkang Hospitals in Singapore. The value of the order was undisclosed.

For more on the company, double click

TELIASONERA

Russia's Alfa Telecom said it offered a total of $2.8 billion to buy a 13.76 percent stake in Turkey's biggest mobile operator Turkcell.

TeliaSonera owns a 38 percent stake in Turkcell.

For more on the company, double click

ELECTROLUX

Deliveries of the six biggest categories of white goods (AHAM 6) in the United States rose 1.2 percent year-on-year in February, according to data from industry body Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers, reported by Sweden's Direkt news agency.

For more on the company, double click

SKANSKA

The Swedish construction company denied a Swedish and Czech radio report which cited undisclosed sources alleging it payed millions of crowns in bribes to secure a highway contract in the Czech Republic five years ago.

"It is correct that we did an internal revision but there was nothing in there which pointed to ethical wrongdoing," Skanska Head of media relations Edvard Lind told Reuters.

For more on the company, double click

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)