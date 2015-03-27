HELSINKI, March 27 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:
AXIS
Hedge fund Elliott Management on Thursday disclosed it had a
7.5 percent stake in the Swedish network video surveillance
firm. Citing sources, the Wall Street Journal reported the move
was intended to push Japan's Canon to raise its $2.8
billion bid for the firm.
DNB
Norway will keep the countercyclical capital buffer
requirement for banks unchanged at one percent from June 30,
2015, in line with the central bank's recommendation, the
Finance Ministry said in a statement on Friday..
NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE
The Norwegian budget airline said on Thursday it had changed
procedures to have two people in the cockpit at all times during
a flight after the Germanwings plane crash in the French Alps.
.
NOVO NORDISK
The pharmaceutical company said late on Thursday it has
decided to submit interim analysis data from a clinical trial of
its crucial new insulin drug Tresiba to U.S. regulators within
the next month.
The decision is likely to be a relief to investors, since a
decision not to file on Tresiba and the related drug Ryzodeg
would have further delayed a launch in the United States.
FORTUM
Moody's late on Thursday placed the Finnish utility's A2
senior unsecured and issuer ratings on review for downgrade
following the company's recent deal to divest its Swedish grid
business.
"The company's long-term targets for strengthening its
financial profile may not offset the anticipated upswing in risk
for its business profile, following the disposal of its low-risk
Swedish electricity network assets," Moody's said in a
statement.
VOLVO
A search for a new chief of the Swedish truck maker has hit
a snag as one of the main candidates appears to be pulling out
from the recruitment process, meaning it will probably take some
time to find a replacement for Olof Persson, business daily
Dagens Industri reported, citing unnamed sources.
The paper last week reported Persson may be forced to leave
the company in the next few weeks, but its chairman denied this
week he was actively looking for a replacement.
(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)