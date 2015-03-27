HELSINKI, March 27 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

AXIS

Hedge fund Elliott Management on Thursday disclosed it had a 7.5 percent stake in the Swedish network video surveillance firm. Citing sources, the Wall Street Journal reported the move was intended to push Japan's Canon to raise its $2.8 billion bid for the firm.

DNB

Norway will keep the countercyclical capital buffer requirement for banks unchanged at one percent from June 30, 2015, in line with the central bank's recommendation, the Finance Ministry said in a statement on Friday..

NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE

The Norwegian budget airline said on Thursday it had changed procedures to have two people in the cockpit at all times during a flight after the Germanwings plane crash in the French Alps. .

NOVO NORDISK

The pharmaceutical company said late on Thursday it has decided to submit interim analysis data from a clinical trial of its crucial new insulin drug Tresiba to U.S. regulators within the next month.

The decision is likely to be a relief to investors, since a decision not to file on Tresiba and the related drug Ryzodeg would have further delayed a launch in the United States.

FORTUM

Moody's late on Thursday placed the Finnish utility's A2 senior unsecured and issuer ratings on review for downgrade following the company's recent deal to divest its Swedish grid business.

"The company's long-term targets for strengthening its financial profile may not offset the anticipated upswing in risk for its business profile, following the disposal of its low-risk Swedish electricity network assets," Moody's said in a statement.

VOLVO

A search for a new chief of the Swedish truck maker has hit a snag as one of the main candidates appears to be pulling out from the recruitment process, meaning it will probably take some time to find a replacement for Olof Persson, business daily Dagens Industri reported, citing unnamed sources.

The paper last week reported Persson may be forced to leave the company in the next few weeks, but its chairman denied this week he was actively looking for a replacement.

