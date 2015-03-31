STOCKHOLM, March 31 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:
VOLVO
Norwegian IT consultant company Evry is interested in buying
Volvo's IT unit should the truck maker put the unit, or part of
the unit, up for sale, business daily Dagens Industri on Tuesday
quoted the head of Evry as saying.
Volvo has said it would finalise a review of its IT unit at
the latest this quarter, which ends on Tuesday.
DNO
The oil firm is suspending production in Yemen due to
continuing deterioration of security conditions, the company
said on Tuesday. Prior to suspension, combined production from
block 32 and block 43 averaged 1,950 barrels of oil per day
(bopd) on a gross basis, it said.
SEB
Business daily Dagens Industri reported on Tuesday that SEB
had decided to charge around 100 big clients for depositing
money with the bank after the central bank introduced negative
rates. "We have announced that for the biggest companies,
institutions and banks with a lot of capital on their accounts,
we now need to charge for the cost we have with the Riksbank's
negative rate," it quoted SEB spokeswoman Anna Hellsen as
saying.
KINNEVIK
The Swedish investment firm said on Tuesday revenues at its
portfolio company Avito, a Russian online classifieds site,
amounted to 1.26 billion Russian roubles ($22 million) in the
fourth quarter of 2014.
A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK
An analyst said in a note he expected shares in the Danish
firm to fall as much as 12 percent at the market opening
following a decision at the company's annual general meeting on
Monday to pay an ordinary dividend of 300 crowns per share and
an extraordinary dividend of 1,671 crowns per share, amounting
to a total of 42.4 billion crowns ($6.1 billion).
($1 = 6.9224 Danish crowns)
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS
The oil price drop has not discouraged investment in rival
wind power as much as he'd feared, Bert Nordberg, the chairman
of the Danish wind turbine maker, told Reuters on
Monday.
