STOCKHOLM Apr 7 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:
VOLVO
North American industry-wide orders of heavy trucks amounted
to 25,100 units in March, a decline of 9 percent compared to the
year-ago figure and the end of a twenty-five month streak of
consecutive year-over-year gains, preliminary data from ACT
Research showed late on Thursday.
"Rather than signaling weakness in the market, March's lower
intake is more akin to turning the tap down as the pool nears
the full mark," ACT said in a statement.
For more on the company, click
AXIS
Japan's Canon Inc is unlikely to raise its offer
for the Swedish surveillance camera maker for now but won't back
out of the deal either, despite pressure from hedge fund Elliott
Management, sources told Reuters on Monday.
For more on the company, click
** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double
click on
** For the western European company diary covering earnings,
shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings,
click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.
** Double click on for Swedish indices,
for Danish indices, for Finnish
indices and for Norwegian indices
** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double
click on,, and
** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in
the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard
** For Nordic top news items, double click on
** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double
click on
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)