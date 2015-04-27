HELSINKI, April 27 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:
NOKIA
The Finnish company on Sunday denied reports in Chinese
media that it planned to return to manufacturing phones.
"Nokia reiterates it currently has no plans to manufacture
or sell consumer handsets," it said in a statement.
Instead, Nokia, which sold its handset unit to Microsoft
last year, has said it is looking into returning to
smartphones business by brand-licensing.
For more on the company, click
SSAB
The Swedish steel maker posted first-quarter adjusted
operating profit above market expectations and predicted
shipment volumes in the second quarter would be in line with the
first three months of the year.
For more on the company, click
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)
(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)