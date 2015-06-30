STOCKHOLM, June 30 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:
SCA
Swedish hygiene products maker SCA plans to focus on fewer
emerging markets including China, India, Russia and Brazil and
plans to issue a margin target, its new chief executive Magnus
Groth said in an interview.
For more on the company, click on
CAPIO
Swedish healthcare provider Capio starts trading on the
Stockholm bourse. The initial public offering price was 48.50
crowns per share. The company said on Tuesday the offer was
oversubscribed.
For more on the company, click on
DFDS
Employees of a ferry service recently sold by Eurotunnel
to Denmark's DFDS renewed a blockade of the northern
French port of Calais on Monday after a court rejected their bid
to extend the service's charter contract with
Eurotunnel.
For more on the company, click on
VESTAS
The Danish wind turbine maker said late on Monday it had
received a 39 megawatt turbine order for a wind project in
Denmark. The order from Skovgaard Invest is for 12 units of the
V112-3.3 MW turbine and includes a 15 year service agreement.
For more on the company, click on
** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double
click on
** For the western European company diary covering earnings,
shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings,
click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.
** Double click on for Swedish indices,
for Danish indices, for Finnish
indices and for Norwegian indices
** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double
click on,, and
** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in
the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard
** For Nordic top news items, double click on
** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double
click on
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)