Nov 24 - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

Fingerprint Cards

Large shareholders in Fingerprint are discontent with a generous management option programme and are prepared to vote against it at a shareholder meeting later this month, Swedish Svenska Dagbladet daily reported in its online edition on Thursday, citing unnamed sources.

Mattias Eriksson who works with investor relations at the company confirmed there has been dissatisfaction among large shareholders.

"They have not been given the chance to be part of this decision. Usually, things like this are being discussed with large shareholders in advance, but that has not been the case here," he told the newspaper.

Intrum Justitia

Ed Cooper, fund manager at TT International which oversees funds of 6.5 billion dollars, thinks Intrum Justitia is paying too much for Lindorff, Swedish business daily Dagens Industri (DI) reported on Thursday.

Cooper manages TT Event-Driven fund, which mainly holds Intrum Justitia bonds, while other parts of TT International hold shares, DI wrote.

(Reporting by Copenhagen, Helsinki, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms)