(Adds Norwegian companies)

HELSINKI, April 25 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

KONECRANES

The Finnish manufacturer of cranes and lifting equipment reported quarterly operating profit rose 29 percent, helped by strong sales in the Americas region, and forecast growth in 2012.

Operating profit, excluding restructuring costs, rose to 24 million euros, in line with the average analyst forecast of 22.7 million euros in a Reuters poll.

TALVIVAARA

Finnish miner Talvivaara forecast nickel prices would be around $20,000 per tonne in the long term, after reporting a quarterly operating loss due to cheaper nickel.

Its January-March operating loss was 11.4 million euros ($15.1million) compared to a profit of 11.6 million euros a year ago. It warned last week of a loss, after nickel prices fell to around $17,000-18,000 per tonne during the quarter.

Talvivaara's cash and cash equivalents fell to 85.9 million euros at the end of March versus 144.7 million euros a year earlier.

NOKIA

Nokia's outgoing board chairman Jorma Ollila told Finnish television channel MTV3 he was confident there will be signs of turnaround this year in the struggling Finnish handset maker.

TIETO

The Nordic IT services provider warned restructuring charges would weigh on its second quarter results, while it reported January-March operating profit in line with expectations at 28 million euros.

NOVOZYMES

Danish industrial enzymes producer Novozymes reported a bigger-than-expected rise in operating profits for the first quarter, helped by strong sales of detergent and animal feed enzymes, and kept its 2012 guidance steady.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose to 680 million Danish crowns ($120.7 million) in January-March from 635 million in the first quarter last year, beating analysts' average estimate of 659 million in a Reuters poll. [ID:nL6E8FJ8DO

REC

The struggling Norwegian solar equipment firm has decided to close its remaining loss-making production capacity in Norway as the industry struggles with overcapacity.

It reported a pretax loss of 259 million Norwegian crowns ($45.21 million) in the first quarter, deeper than the expected 161 million loss, as selling prices for all its products declined and wafter sales volume fell.

Statoil

Statoil agreed to take a 35 percent working interest in the Deepwater Tano/Cape Three Points deepwater licence offshore Ghana from Hess through a farm in agreement. It will assume a 35 percent working interest and a total paying interest of 38.89 percent.

Statoil Fuel and Retail

Norway-based petrol chain Statoil Fuel and Retail reported broadly steady adjusted first-quarter core profit on Wednesday as it struggled with falling margins and steady volumes.

Kvaerner

Norwegian oil services firm Kvaerner said one of its subsidiaries secured a contract with ExxonMobil in Canada worth between $125 million and $150 million to the parent firm.

Aker Solutions

Aker Solutions signed a deal with Woodside Energy Limited in Australia for the manufacture and supply of electro-hydraulic steel tube umbilicals (EHU) for the Greater Western Flank (GWF) Phase 1 project on the north-west coast of Australia for an undisclosed sum.

(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)