MUMBAI, Sept 3 India's NSE index fell as much as 2.2 percent on Tuesday led by declines in blue chip shares including HDFC as investors booked profits after gaining in the previous three sessions.

Traders also point to doubts about whether the government would raise subsidised diesel prices - a step analysts say could raise confidence about the government's ability to meet its fiscal deficit target.

Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd slumped 4.6 percent, while ITC Ltd fell 2.3 percent.

India's benchmark index fell 1.9 percent after four days of gains, while the broader NSE index fell 2.1 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Sunil Nair)