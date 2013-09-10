MUMBAI, Sept 10 Indian shares rose more than 2 percent on Tuesday as blue chips rallied after the rupee rose to a two-week high as receding geopolitical risks from Syria and strong exports in August helped improve sentiment.

Gains were also spurred by the 18 billion rupees ($275.63 million) worth of buying in Indian cash shares by foreign investors in the previous two sessions.

Among blue chip shares, Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd rose 6.2 percent while ITC Ltd gained 2.3 percent.

The NSE index gained 2.36 percent while the benchmark BSE index rose 2.3 percent.

($1 = 65.3050 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Sunil Nair)