MUMBAI Oct 18 India's NSE index rose as much as 2.1 percent on Friday to mark its highest level in nearly five months, while the BSE index rose to its highest since November 2010, as lenders such as ICICI Bank surged on value buying after recent losses.

ICICI Bank Ltd gained 3.5 percent, while HDFC Bank Ltd rising 2.7 percent.

The broader NSE index rose as much as 2.1 percent to its highest since May 2013, while the BSE benchmark index rose as much as 2 percent to mark its highest intraday level in nearly three years. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)